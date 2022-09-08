Queen on ‘around the clock’ watch as expert shares concerning sign





Royal expert Michael Begasse told RTL: “Since the reception of the new British Prime Minister on Tuesday, I too have been worrying a lot about the current state of health of the Queen. Especially the blue backs of her hands and the snow-white fingertips were very noticeable.” The Queen met with Liz Truss at her home in Balmoral on Tuesday.

The images of their meeting sparked health concerns for the Queen as her hands appeared bruised when she was pictured shaking hands with the new PM. Mr Begasse pointed out that doctors are doing the right thing by monitoring the 96-year-old’s state of health around the clock. “They are watching the Queen around the clock. These are precautionary measures published by the palace because the Queen is, after all, the country’s head of state. “Only the royal doctors currently know whether new physical complaints have arisen that go beyond the mobility problems so often cited in recent months,” says Mr Begasse.

The Queen is currently under medical supervision at her home in the Scottish Highlands. Her family are on-route to be with her, with Princess Anne already by her side. Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement on the Queen’s health today to say that she remains comfortable and is staying at Balmoral. A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” READ MORE: BBC’s Witchell warns ‘prepare for worst’ as royals head to Scotland

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.” Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. “My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time.” Additional reporting by Monika Pallenberg