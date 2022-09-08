Queen’s ‘really lovely’ gesture to make staff ‘feel at ease’

Staff at Buckingham Palace are at the Queen’s disposal every second of the day. A fulfilling but not always easy role, being an employee of Her Majesty’s must also be a little daunting. However, the Queen does one thing which helps her staff feel comfortable.

Steven Kaye, who worked for the Queen for three years and a half, has revealed what the monarch does to try and help her employees feel at ease.

He also shared what it’s like for workers in the palace.

Steven said that when he started working for Her Majesty, he was greeted by her just two days after he moved into Buckingham Palace.

“I was taken to Windsor Castle by car to go and meet the Queen and be introduced as her new royal footman,” he told Slingo.

