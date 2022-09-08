Share your memories and stories of meeting the Queen with Express

You can add your voice to the tens of thousands of comments posted daily on Express.co.uk and have your say on the big issues facing the country today.

Whether you were outside Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour or met her when she opened a new building in your town, hundreds and thousands of us may have had the chance to see the Queen over the years.

After more than 70 years on the throne, she’s come face to face with her public on many occasions; from being handed flowers and gifts to handshakes and curtseys.

She was known for her devotion to the nation, but will also be remembered for her quick quips and for always showing those who came out to support her the time of day.

As we all pay tribute to the Queen and take a moment to send our condolences to the loved ones she’s left behind, we want to hear from you. What are your fondest memories of our Queen, and how will you remember her?

Join the Express in sharing your stories about the Queen in the comment section below.