Sharon Osbourne says ‘Charles will be an amazing King’





During Thursday night’s instalment of Talk TV, presenter Piers Morgan spoke to Sharon Osbourne about the death of Her Majesty. The host stated she had a “heavy heart” following the Queen’s passing but is “full of confidence” Charles will be a great King.

Speaking to Piers, Sharon called the situation “unsettling” as she noted people will never stop mourning Queen Elizabeth II. With her son Charles now titled His Majesty The King, she had nothing but kind words to say about the new monarch. She said: “I do have to say that I think Charles will be an amazing King. “I have so much respect for him and I think he will take care of all of us.

In a statement that was released today, the Royal Family confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had died at 96-years-old. After reigning for 70 years, she made history as the UK’s longest-serving monarch. Reacting to her death, King Charles III released the following statement. “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.” Prior to her death, The Queen’s eldest child, along with other senior members of the Royal Family, had travelled to Balmoral Castle after it was announced she was being kept under medical supervision.

Speaking to Piers about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sharon continued to say that millions of people have grown up with her. She commented: “She’s always been this tower of strength and dignity for our country and it is heartbreaking. I’m heartbroken for our country and I’m heartbroken for the family. “So many people miss the point – they are a family, a tight-knit family. The grandchildren and the children will be completely devastated.”





