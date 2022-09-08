Sir Paul McCartney takes a long and winding walk in London

The Ticket To Ride was left at home as Sir Paul McCartney ventured out for a long and winding walk close to his west London home on Wednesday.

The Beatles‘ legend looked like your average pedestrian in a pair of jogging bottoms and trainers while strolling an upmarket residential street in the English capital.

Sir Paul, 80, was without third wife Nancy Shevell as he conjured images of his former band’s iconic Abbey Road album cover by pausing at a traffic light before crossing the street.

The iconic musician added to his relaxed look with a black denim jacket, while running shoes and heavily tinted sunglasses rounded things off.

Sir Paul’s latest public appearance follows a series of high profile live performances, most recently the star-studded Wembley Stadium tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on September 3.

Over recent weeks the musician has also headlined the returning Glastonbury Festival at Somerset’s Worthy Farm after completing his 16 show Got Back tour of North America on June 16.

In August Sir Paul paid tribute to brother-in-law John Eastman following his death at the age of 83 after a short fight with pancreatic cancer.

John, who knew Paul for over 50 years, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney, The Beatles legend’s first wife who died in 1998 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The singer remembered his brother-in-law – a lawyer who Sir Paul originally championed to handle The Beatles’ business affairs as the band gradually dissolved in 1969 – on Instagram, with a picture of the pair doing yoga poses.

