Sir Tom Jones candidly speaks out on The Voice regret

“I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me,” Sir Tom explained. “And this song is trying to tell you… the people that you love sometimes need to be backed up and you need to give them strength.

“This is what this song means, ‘I’ll do anything for you, but I won’t crumble with you if you fall’.”

Recalling that moment, Anne-Marie told Express.co,uk and other press: “Tom sang one of his songs called Crumble for his wife.

“And I had to walk off, not because it was bad, [but] because it was so emotional.

“I think this is like a testament to him and why he has been able to stay around [for] so long because he feels every word he says and every song he releases he means it.”

