The Next-Gen Witcher 3 Release Is Still On Track For This Year

The next-gen release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still on track for release this year, CD Projekt has confirmed in its latest earnings call, with the slide showing a Q4 2022 release window. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions have been delayed a number of times, originally intended for release in 2021, and then for earlier in 2022.
The Q4 release window means the game should be out between October and December this year, with CD Projekt likely to be aiming for a release in time for the holidays. The release will be a “Complete Edition” of Witcher 3 including all its expansions, with all content enhanced for next-gen consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game will also come with all-new free DLCs inspired by the Witcher Netflix series.