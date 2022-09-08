The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus recalls horrific filming injury

Elsewhere, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will team up for their own tale in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

And there’s also good news on the horizon for fans of former series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Rick and Michonne (Dani Gurira) are going to cross paths again in a new mini-series which is yet to be given a title.

This does mean, however, that the feature-length Rick-led movies have been axed.

The Walking Dead season 11, part 3 premieres on AMC in the USA on October 2 and the following day on Disney+’s Star in the UK.