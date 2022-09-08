TV tonight: Dylan Moran’s punchy relationship drama Stuck

Stuck

10pm, BBC Two

Created and written by Dylan Moran, here is a new five-part comedy-drama in punchy 15-minute episodes (a TV trend that seems to be catching on). Dan (Moran) and Carla (Morgana Robinson) are a couple with terrific chemistry, but – with Dan’s recent redundancy, Carla’s questions about what the future brings and an age gap that is becoming more apparent – they are at a crossroads. In tonight’s double bill, job-seeking Dan grows jealous of a waiter at his local cafe who seems to know Carla well. Hollie Richardson

Ambulance

9pm, BBC One

The Christopher Eccleston-narrated ambulance series that you sometimes can’t believe is real life continues – starting with an air ambulance flying down the A1, where a car has crashed and fallen from a flyover. Then, a heartbreaking look at the reality of the social care crisis, as an elderly woman pleads for help. HR

All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star

9pm, BBC Two

The six contestants hoping to shine like a diamond are asked to reinvent the classic pearl necklace for the bestseller task tonight. For the bespoke challenge, they must create a charm bracelet. One clear winner: judge Shaun Leane with his wonderful “Del Boy on the Riviera” outfit. HR

Katie Price: Trauma and Me

9pm, Channel 4

It is perhaps easy to be sceptical about Price’s recent suspended sentence for her sixth driving conviction in a decade, but in this candid documentary she aims to explain how mental health issues drove her to breaking point. HR

Mercury Prize 2022 With Free Now: Album of the Year

9pm, BBC Four

Lauren Laverne hosts this year’s (rather cumbersomely titled, but thank you, sponsors) Mercury prize, also broadcast on BBC 6 Music. Confirmed performances include the dream team of Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler, the marvellous Wet Leg and the sublime Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie. Ali Catterall

The Russell Howard Hour

10.30pm, Sky Max

Nobody can compute the scale of Britain’s imminent malaise, but these comedians taking a sideways look will have a good go. It’s hard to know what more there is to say, but the ever-energetic Howard is back to try, with a sixth season of his mix of standup, interviews and current affairs roundups. Jack Seale

Film choice

Innocent abroad … Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney’s live-action film about a puppet who dreams of being a boy. Photograph: Courtesy of Disney Enterprises/Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Pinocchio (Robert Zemeckis, 2022), Thursday, Disney+

Later this year, Guillermo del Toro will release his version of the classic fairytale, but Disney has beaten him to the punch with its remake. Mingling live action and animation, Robert Zemeckis is a safe pair of hands as director, having previous form on that score with Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 1988. Inevitably, his old mucker Tom Hanks stars as Gepetto, the carpenter who makes a wooden puppet (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) that comes to life and dreams of being a real boy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Pinocchio’s insect conscience Jiminy Cricket, while Cynthia Erivo’s Blue Fairy puts her spin on When You Wish Upon a Star and Keegan-Michael Key plays a menacing fox. Simon Wardell

Hammered … Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. Photograph: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder (Taika Waititi, 2022), Thursday, Disney+

Comedyto the fore again in the latest outing for Chris Hemsworth’s winningly obtuse Norse god. This makes for an interesting clash of styles with his arch foe, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. Gorr is a sombre, sympathetic figure, who sets out for revenge against the deities who let his daughter die. The dynamic is further complicated by the return of Thor’s ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). She has terminal cancer but Thor’s hammer gives her respite and she is transformed into Mighty Thor and steals his thunder, in Taika Waititi’s scattergun but enjoyable adventure. SW

Live sport

Test cricket, England v South Africa, Thu, 10am, Sky Sports Main Event Day one of the series-deciding third Test at the Oval.