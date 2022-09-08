Categories Science USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment Post author By Google News Post date September 8, 2022 No Comments on USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment WGME Source link Related Tags Anne Marisic, breweries, brewery, Business_Finance, Casco Bay, David Love, Environment, Geography Of Maine, Grant, Jennie Romer, LLC, Maine, Maine Beer Company, MAINE BEER TOURS, Mills, Portland, protect, Regions Of The United States, United States, United States Environmental Protection Agency, University Of Southern Maine, USM By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Netflix’s Do Revenge: 10 Movies & Shows Where You’ve Seen The Cast Before → The Truss Factor In India-U.K. Relationship Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.