Watch The Beatles: Get Back for less with this sweet-sounding Disney+ deal – one month for just £1.99

Disney are celebrating the second annual Disney+ Day with a huge saving for new subscribers. From now up until September 19, you can grab a one-month subscription for just £1.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s a significant drop from the usual monthly price of £7.99.

Disney+ (opens in new tab) is the home of acclaimed Beatles documentary Get Back, the wild Pam & Tommy and the Danny Boyle-directed Sex Pistols drama Pistol.

