Web3.0 Courses Launched By Timespro | Mumbai News – Times of India





Mumbai: TimesPro , on Thursday, launched a Web3.0 learning initiative through an interactive experience in the metaverse and programmes in various cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, crypto currency, Metaverse, NFT among others.

TimesPro also launched a Web3.0 Centre of Excellence (CoE) to develop a robust virtual ecosystem of industry partners, resources, and a network of global SMEs. As per FICCI-EY’s 2022 report, Web3.0 is christened as the game-changer for the internet and has the potential to add nearly USD 1.1 trillion to India’s GDP by 2032.

TimesPro will offer self-paced programmes on ‘Getting Started with Web 3.0’, ‘Blockchain Fundamentals’ and ‘Solidity and Ethereum Smart Contracts’, along with certificate programmes in blockchain, fintech as well as a blockchain developer programme for tech learners. These programmes were developed in collaboration with industry and institute partners like Indian IIT-Delhi, iHub Divyasampark (IIT Roorkee) and India Blockchain Alliance . Career services such as resume preparation, one-on-one mentoring with industry experts, and expert sessions will also be part of the curriculum. tnn