Why underrated Gorenko Sniper was used by almost every World Series of Warzone team

The Welgun SMG can shred through enemies insanely fast, and here are the right attachments, Perks, and Equipment for the best Welgun loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 5.

There are plenty of great SMGs to choose from in Warzone Pacific, and the Season 5 update has increased the size of this selection by adding the brand-new RA 225 to the game.

While the close-range meta has undergone significant changes following the Season 5 buffs and nerfs, the Welgun continues to be a great weapon choice because of its high damage, impressive fire rate, and rapid TTK.

Here’s the best Welgun loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 5.

Best Warzone Welgun loadout attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

320mm SA Shrouded Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

We’ll start off this Warzone loadout by equipping the Recoil Booster muzzle and 320mm SA Shrouded barrel to improve the Welgun’s fire rate and effective damage range. This will allow you to take down foes at a slightly greater distance.

Next, we’ll improve the weapon’s mobility with the help of the Removed Stock, Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel, and Taped Grip. For ammunition, we went with the 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags, and the Hollow Point ammo lets you shred through enemies.

The Slate Reflector is a reliable and unobtrusive optic. Coming to our choice of perks, we went with Acrobatic and Quick to further improve mobility.

Best Warzone Welgun Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

You’ll want to make yourself more resistant to explosive damage from Grenades and Thermites in close-range combat, so we recommend equipping the E.O.D Perk. Overkill will let you pair the Welgun with a long-range option like the STG44.

Finally, the Amped Perk will allow you to quickly swap between your two weapons. The Semtex will let you dish out a ton of explosive damage to multiple opponents, and Stims will give you a quick health boost in tricky situations.

How to unlock Welgun in Warzone Pacific

To unlock the Welgun in Warzone, you need to get 10 ADS kills with SMGs in 15 matches, but this might be tricky in Warzone’s battle royale setting. It’s easier to complete in Plunder or Clash where every player can keep redeploying.

The Welgun is also one of the weapons that Activision gave away for free in Season 4 Reloaded.

Best alternatives to Warzone Welgun

If you haven’t unlocked the Welgun yet or are finding it isn’t your cup of tea, Warzone offers a ton of excellent alternatives. The Armaguerra has become an extremely popular pick in Season 5.

The H4 Blixen is still worth trying out even after the nerfs that it received in Season 5 update, so give that a go as well.

Image Credit: Activision