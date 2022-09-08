Wordle 447 hints: Struggling with Wordle? Clues for September 9 answer

If you’ve been keeping up with the daily Wordle puzzles since last year, then chances are you’ve built up a pretty impressive winning streak. If you want to keep that streak alive, then you might want to take advantage of Express Online’s latest selection of spoiler-free hints and clues. Just head to the bottom of the page for hints to solve Wordle 447 on September 9. Good luck!

Before we get to the hints, here’s a refresher about how to play the hugely popular word game.

The aim of the game is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. In order to successfully solve the puzzle, you need to pay attention to the colour of the tiles.

If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

If you’re really lucky you might just get the answer on your first go, although the odds are extremely slim.

Because of the popularity of Wordle, there are lots of different variations of the original game, all with their own twist.

There’s a Lord of the Rings themed Wordle called Lordle, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore Wordle game called Quordle – where the aim is to guess four words instead of just one.

If you’re not great with words, then you’ll prefer something like Nerdle, where you’ve got to figure out a maths equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 447 hints, check out the latest clues for the September 9 puzzle below…