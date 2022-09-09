Categories
11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Sept. 9-11)


School is back in session, which makes the weekends all the sweeter. Plenty of treats are ready to binged among the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more streaming services. 

The lineup is headlined by Cobra Kai season 5, which amps up the karate action to black-belt levels. Two fan-favorite series return for farewell tours, The Good Fight season 6 and Queen Sugar season 7. New series are also making their debuts, including an American Gigolo reboot, royal drama The Serpent Queen and the country music soap Monarch. 



