A Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman in tears over family loss

The 46-year-old presenter bared all as she opened up about the devastating and horrific way in which her dog Jet died, detailing his cause of death for the first time. Dedicating a post to her “dear Jet”, Jasmine Harman described the harrowing way that her beloved family pet, who she shared with husband Jon Boast, choked on his ball and sadly died as a result. Getting visibly emotional and at one point pausing to cover her face as she cried, Jasmine shared the story she has “never spoken about before” to her 108,000 followers.

Standing outside surrounded by trees, Jasmine began: “Some of you may have seen on my grid. Today would have been our dog Jets birthday and he would have been three today.”

With a wobbly voice, the Channel 4 star continued: “I want to talk about something quite difficult. I have never spoken before about what happened to him because it was just too upsetting.

“But I feel like I have to, as what happened to him could happen to any dog. And if I can save someone else’s dog by sharing it, then I know I have to.”

Taking a deep breath to hold back her understandable emotion, she added: “Jet actually choked on a ball, just a normal ball whilst out for a walk with a friend.”

