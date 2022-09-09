American Gigolo streaming: How to watch American Gigolo online





US broadcaster Showtime has remade the classic Eighties Richard Gere movie American Gigolo for a new generation with the series hitting screens on both sides of the Atlantic this week. The drama will be led by The Walking Dead and The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal as the title character Julian Kaye, who is released from prison after serving time behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.

Bernthal will be joined by Yellowstone and Boardwalk Empire star Gretchen Mol as Julian’s love interest Michelle Stratton, along with Rosie O’Donnell as police officer Detective Sunday, Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, and Leland Orser as Richard Stratton. The show will see Julian getting back into the game as a male escort in Los Angeles as he returns to his life as a sex worker, his job before he was incarcerated. He will also be trying to figure out the conspiracy he got caught up in and why he was framed in the first place. The series has received a mixed response from the critics with Indiewire saying it isn’t one for fans of the original movie.

How to watch American Gigolo online In the UK Episodes of American Gigolo will be landing on Paramount+ in the UK on weekly on Saturdays starting from today (September 10) after they have aired in America. The show will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the UK, which is available via Amazon Prime as an add-on. Paramount+ is available for a seven-day free trial after which it costs £6.99 per month. An Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 monthly or £79 annually and you will have to pay for Paramount+ on top of this but you will get access to content from both platforms.

You will have access to films and television shows for all the family, including the Halo series and Yellowstone. Alternatively, you can watch American Gigolo if you’re a Sky Q customer with a Sky Cinema subscription without any additional cost. Sky Q subscriptions start from £26 per month with the Sky Cinema pass which includes Paramount+ costing from as little as £12 per month on top of this. Content from Paramount+ can either be watched live as it airs on streamed on devices including laptops and mobile phones with episodes available to download and watch on the go.

In the US American Gigolo will be airing on a weekly basis on Showtime on Fridays, after launching yesterday (September 9). Showtime is available to watch online via a 30-day free trial, after which you will pay $10.99 per month. You can either go onto the official website and watch through your computer without any commercials. Alternately, you can download the Showtime app and watch American Gigolo on various devices including tablets, smart TVs and smartphones. You can also download episodes of the show and other content to watch offline and on the go. The service can be watched live or you can catch up on demand at a time which suits you.

A Showtime subscription means you don’t need an additional cable subscription. Showtime is also available via the streaming platform Hulu, however, you will have to pay an additional fee on top of your existing subscription. Hulu subscription tiers start from $6.99 per month with the first month free with fees increasing if you wish to go ad-free. To get Showtime on Hulu will set you back by $10.99 per month but the first week will be free. Getting Showtime on Hulu means you will also have access to all the American streaming platform’s content, such as The Handmaid’s Tale and What We Do in the Shadows. American Gigolo airs on Showtime on Fridays and on Paramount+ in the UK on Saturdays





