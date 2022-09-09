Ana de Armas and ‘Blonde’ earn warm response in Venice

The film landed a 14-minute standing ovation on Thursday, where de Armas was seen wiping tears from her face and hugging her costar, Adrien Brody.

The actress stars as Monroe in the movie, which was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name. Brody plays her third husband, Arthur Miller.

Brody had earlier praised her performance at the film’s press conference, saying de Armas was able to transport him “to another time and place.”

De Armas told the UK’s Sunday Times that the role required a lot of preparation.