Andrew looks set to take on Queen’s beloved dogs after monarch’s death





The Firm has long come up with contingency plans on how to respond to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, little is known about whether anyone detailed a plan to house the late monarch’s beloved four-legged friends after she passed.

Her Majesty, 96, died yesterday as senior members of the Royal Family rushed to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side. Throughout her 70-year-reign, the Queen has long been associated with her iconic pet dogs. She was even joined by her Dorgi Candy at Windsor Castle in February. According to Newsweek, it is believed the Queen had about five dogs, including two corgis named Muick and Sandy, a Dorgi called Candy, and two Cocker Spaniels. JUST IN: GB News: Nelson Mandela’s grandson pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth – ‘First name basis!’

However, a royal expert has claimed the Duke of York could be set to take in the Queen’s pooches. Biographer Ingrid Seward said: “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her, they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.” Ms Seward also pointed out just how important dogs were to the Queen. She said: “She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last.” READ MORE: ‘Union in jeopardy!’ Andrew Neil issues Scottish independence warning after Queen’s death

Author Penny Junor suggested a different situation in which the Queen’s staff take on the dogs. She said: “Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen’s trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof.” Ms Junor added: “Both are fond of the dogs, have unfettered access to the Queen and are said to be very close to her.” Her Majesty’s love for corgis started back in 1944 when she was gifted Susan for her 18th birthday.