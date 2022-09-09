Buffalo Bills 31-10 Los Angeles Rams: Josh Allen throws three touchdowns as the Bills rout the Rams on opening night

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Rams from Week One of the NFL season.

Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Rams from Week One of the NFL season.

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, and Matthew Stafford three interceptions, as the Buffalo Bills ran out convincing 31-10 winners over the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams on the opening night of the 2022 NFL season.

Story of the Game

Allen actually accounted for all four of Buffalo’s touchdowns on the night, running in one himself in the fourth quarter, while the star quarterback accumulated 297 yards through the air to go with his three passing TDs.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Allen did, however, also throw two first-half interceptions – to go with a fumble from rookie running back James Cook – to allow Los Angeles to stay in the contest after the Bills had burst into a 10-0 lead.

But, with the game tied up at 10-10 at half-time, Allen and the visitors swiftly found their stride in the second half, scoring a touchdown on each of their opening three possessions before Zack Moss coughed up another fumble late on.

On a night in which both explosive offenses showed signs of early-season rust, the Rams’ simply fell apart in the second half as Buffalo in turn finally found some rhythm.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Stafford, who found 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp for a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter – continuing their near telepathic connection – was picked off twice after half-time as the Rams offense was shut out, ending a streak of 89 consecutive halves with a point dating back to November 2019.

The Bills defense also sacked the Stafford a total of seven times on the night, the most allowed in head coach Sean McVay’s five-year tenure with the team, with former Rams defender Von Miller getting two of them.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Bills receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie shared out the touchdowns between them, with Diggs topping 100 yards on eight receptions in the contest.

Stats leaders

Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 26/31, 297 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Josh Allen, 10 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD

Devin Singletary, eight carries, 48 yards

Receiving: Stefon Diggs, eight catches, 122 yards, 1 TD

Gabe Davis, four catches, 88 yards, 1 TD

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 29/41, 240 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Rushing: Darrell Henderson Jr, 13 carries, 47 yards

Receiving: Cooper Kupp, 13 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 7-0 Rams Josh Allen 26-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bills 10-0 Rams Tyler Bass 41-yard field goal Bills 10-7 Rams Matthew Stafford four-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point) Bills 10-10 Rams Matt Gay 57-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bills 17-10 Rams Josh Allen seven-yard TD pass to Isaiah McKenzie (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bills 24-10 Rams Josh Allen four-yard TD run (extra point) Bills 31-10 Rams Josh Allen 53-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs (extra point)

What they said… ‘A very humbling night’

Rams head coach, Sean McVay: “A very humbling night, but one where you look yourself in the mirror and say you have to be better.

“We weren’t ready to go. That’s on me. There were a lot of decisions I made that didn’t put us in the best position to succeed.”

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Former Rams linebacker turned Bills defender, Von Miller: “We’re going to make the plane and do backflips on the way home tonight.

“We’re going to celebrate this win, because you have to, but then were going to go back to the lab. Were not going to let this success put our guard down.”

What’s next?

NFL Sundays are back on Sky Sports. And the Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots to kick off the first NFL Sunday of the 2022 season.

Live NFL Live on

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick takes his Patriots to Miami to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in a crunch AFC East clash – live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm.

Live NFL Live on

Following on from that, it’s another divisional grudge match which follows the second-half of the first Sunday night double-header of the season, with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers travelling to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North (Kick-Off, 9.25pm).

Live NFL Live on

And rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and a mouth-watering Sunday Night Football matchup where Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Texas to face ‘America’s Team’, the Dallas Cowboys (Kick-Off, 1.20am, Monday).

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!