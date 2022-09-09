Call of Duty Warzone Mobile officially announced ahead of full reveal next week | VGC

Activision [947 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/”>Activision has officially announced Call of Duty Warzone Mobile [17 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-warzone-mobile/”>Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.

In a message accompanying the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile teaser video below, the publisher said it plans to unveil the title at a Call of Duty event next week.

Taking place on September 15, 'Call of Duty Next' will also include new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Announcing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Activision announced in March that it was working on a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play game which was released in 2020 and attracted 100 million players in 13 months.

“Our mission with Project Aurora, the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality battle royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play,” Activision said.

The game entered invite-only closed alpha testing in May. Soon after, Warzone Mobile gameplay videos began leaking, revealing that the battle royale title uses the Verdansk map originally featured in the console and PC version of Warzone.

Warzone Mobile is in the works at new Activision mobile game development studio Solid State, as well as Beenox, Activision Shanghai and Digital Legends.

While Activision hasn’t confirmed launch timing, it’s been claimed that Call of Duty Warzone mobile will be released in 2022.