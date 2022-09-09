Champions League fixtures: Will Liverpool vs Ajax be called off?

Liverpool and Rangers are still expecting their Champions League matches to go ahead next week, despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Reds are scheduled to take on Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday evening, with the Gers set for a showdown with Napoli at Ibrox on the same night.

News of the Queen’s passing was announced on Thursday evening, with the Premier League and Scottish Premiership subsequently deciding to postpone all matches this weekend. There has been no official announcement from UEFA about whether European games involving English and Scottish clubs will be canned next week. But, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are expecting to welcome Ajax to Merseyside and are planning for the clash as normal.

Rangers, meanwhile, released a statement on Friday to confirm that their encounter with Napoli is scheduled to go ahead as planned. “At this difficult time for the United Kingdom, we are cognisant of ongoing uncertainty regarding supporter arrangements and travel plans for next week,” read the statement.

“We are aware of policing and resource pressures, especially on Tuesday, 13th September. We can confirm that discussions are taking place between UEFA, Police Scotland and Rangers regarding our scheduled UEFA Champions League fixture v Napoli on Tuesday, 13th September. As present, the game is scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time.”

