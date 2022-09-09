Charles’ heartbreaking message to the Queen – ‘my darling Mama’

Charles III spoke to the nation of his loss and sadness at the death of his mother, Elizabeth, Britain’s longest reigning sovereign. In the speech, Charles thanked the British people directly, he said: “On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support.

“They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express.

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

JUST IN: Charles cheered as he speaks to mourners gathered outside Palace