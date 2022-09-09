‘Cobra Kai’ hasn’t lost its kick in Season 5

The inevitable battle of dueling dojos in Season 4, which saw seemingly every kid in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley taking up karate, has left the region under the thumb of the oily Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who, like Martin Kove’s Kreese, has found a dazzling encore in getting to reprise this villainous role.

Still, in order to battle the bad guy from “Karate Kid III,” Daniel (Ralph Macchio) has enlisted the heavy from “II,” Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), in an unlikely but utterly hysterical alliance. (A little fuzzy on his English, when Daniel suggests they need to cut off the head of the snake, the literal-minded Chozen pulls out a knife and is ready to go.)

Of course, there’s a lot more to it than that, with the frequently down-on-his-luck Johnny (William Zabka) trying to navigate his romance with Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), and the rift between his son (Tanner Buchanan) and hers (Xolo Maridueña).

The kids, in fact, have as many shifting allegiances as the elder generation, whose AARP-eligible karate masters continue to prove remarkably spry. The producers have also remained quite resourceful not only in weaving old clips into the show where appropriate but sprinkling in familiar faces — which, again, shouldn’t be spoiled and earnestly treat the original “Karate Kid” trilogy as if it were some mythic franchise, an earthbound cross between “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.”