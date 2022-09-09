Cobra Kai season 5 ending explained: Who dies at the end?

Cobra Kai season five is on Netflix now and the half-hour episodes were full of twists and turns as Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) fought to save his dojo. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) wanted to achieve world domination with the Cobra Kai dojo and there was no stopping him. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about what happened at the end.

What happened at the end of Cobra Kai season 5?

There was no holding back from the drama in the final episode as it started with a shocking scene involving John Kreese (Martin Kove) in prison.

He had been set up by Terry in the previous season and started off his time in jail as the victim, targeted by bullies.

However, the tables turned when he started to show his inmates who was boss, and they eventually followed him as a respected leader.

Yet this all seemed to change when he was stabbed by an inmate, and he appeared to have died.

His ultimate fate was revealed at the end of the series, when his blood stain was in fact jelly.

