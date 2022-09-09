Crazy Love! Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato’s Relationship Timeline

A crooner and his queen. Michael Bublé met his wife, Luisana Lopilato, in her native city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2008.

“I saw her across this parking lot … I remember getting this … it’s weird, but a really heavy, sad feeling,” the “Everything” singer said during a January 2019 appearance on Access Live, recalling when he first laid eyes on Lopilato. “I looked at my grandpa and I said, ‘Grandpa, I’ve just seen the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and I’m not gonna see her again.”

Despite thinking he’d missed his chance to talk to the Argentine actress, Bublé and Lopilato crossed paths again that very same night.

“She walked in with this guy that made Brad Pitt look like a fat slob,” he said, explaining that he incorrectly assumed the model was dating her male companion. Since the Canada native had spent so much of the evening talking to her guy friend, Lopilato made an assumption of her own — that Bublé was interested in men.

Her initial perception of the jazz vocalist aside, the Rebelde Way actress agreed to go out with her future husband — and her sister served as the couple’s Spanish to English translator at the beginning of their relationship. Bublé told Access Live that he brought a MacBook along on their first few dates to help him translate as well.

The duo got engaged in November 2009 and exchanged vows in March 2011. They share four children: Noah, born in 2013, Elias, born in 2016, Vida, born in 2018, and Cielo, born in 2022.

One month after welcoming Cielo, the Grammy Award winner admitted that he thought being a family man had impacted his career.

“It’s funny, if you talk to my manager, he’s a beautiful guy but he’s managed a lot of big careers … he’d say flat out, ‘If Bublé didn’t get married and have those kids he’d be a bigger star, easily, truthfully,’” he said during an appearance on “That Gaby Roslin” podcast in September 2022.

He continued: “My manager always says to me, ‘It isn’t tough to make the decisions kid, it’s tough to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that, Mike? If you put your family first it’s going to hurt our career in those countries, what do you think?’ And, of course, for me, it sucks as I’m telling you here that I’m thinking about it all the time and I’m sitting in bed thinking, ‘Oh, damn.’”

