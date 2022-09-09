DBS Bank Partners With The Sandbox To Enter Metaverse

The Singapore-based financial service provider DBS, has announced its partnership with the gaming virtual giant Sandbox to enter Metaverse with its virtual world, the “DBS Better World”.

The project will be an interactive metaverse experience focussing on building a better, more sustainable world. The project is aiming to demonstrate Metaverse activities as a “force for good”.

The project also attempts to integrate Web3 to make DBS’s foothold stronger and help the bank customers benefit most from it.

This news marks DBS as the first Singaporean bank to seal the deal with the Sandbox. As a part of this project, DBS will be acquiring a 3×3 plot of LAND in the sandbox to create an interactive user experience.

DBS is also looking forward to displaying DBS BetterWorld with LiveBetter which is a one-stop digital platform that the bank had launched in October 2021 to promote eco-conscious living amongst its customers.

The firm also aims to use the platform for spreading awareness on critical ESG issues and to highlight communities and partners doing good work.

DBS will also collaborate with The Sandbox to buy carbon offsets to help the land and production on DBS BetterWorld become carbon neutral.

The Sandbox CEO Sebastian Borget called Sandbox’s collaboration with DBS as an initial step towards creating a SingaporeVerse that will map the “culture of Singapore” in the Metaverse.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of the platform remarked, “Our partnership with The Sandbox and Animoca Brands marks the start of an exciting collaboration as we push the boundaries of what is possible in the metaverse.”