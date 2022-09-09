Denise Welch told to ‘have a bit of respect’ for Queen

In a follow-up tweet, Denise added: “Instead of cancelling events that take a year of blood, sweat and tears to organise, we should be celebrating the Queens AMAZING life & legacy AT these events!!!!”

The TV star concluded: “Stop cancelling things.”

However, Denise’s criticism sparked a debate amongst social media users as some accused the actress of being disrespectful towards the Queen during the national mourning period.

Olzsta said: “Don’t get this Denise, usually I support your tweets.