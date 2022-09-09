Disney and Marvel games showcase: How to watch, Captain America, MORE

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase is about to take place. The special Disney and Marvel live stream has a September 9 air date. The action kicks off at 9pm BST UK time, so you won’t have to stay up late in order to watch it unfold. Broadcasting live on YouTube, the showcase will focus on titles from Marvel Games, Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

According to an announcement by Disney, it will include trailers for existing games, as well as brand new announcements and reveals.

“Tune in to the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE for announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Marvel Games, Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios,” Disney explains.

If you want to watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, simply hit the play button on the video below at 9pm BST.

In terms of specifics, Disney has confirmed plans to showcase its recently released video game Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is currently in early access.

Disney is expected to spotlight some of the updates and new features planned for the game in the coming months.

Elsewhere, fans will be given a look at Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which was recently delayed until later this year.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming superhero strategy game developed by XCOM studio Firaxis Games.