Donny Osmond ‘deeply saddened’ as he recalls meeting Queen

In reply to his tweet concerning the Queen’s death, user @Tinaburgess62 also shared another image of the Osmond brothers, this time from 1972, when the now 64-year-old Donny was only about 14 years of age.

Writing above the image, which again shows the brothers beaming at meeting the monarch, who is visibly youthful and wearing a tiara, she wrote: “That’s a lovely post Donny. I love this pic of you with our beautiful Queen.. little Jimmy aww #RIPQueenElizabeth.”

More of Donny’s followers also commented on how fitting the star’s tribute was to Her Majesty, some saying how “lucky” he was to have met her during her lifetime.

@cheeb27 wrote: “Such a great photo and memory! Lucky you, Donny.”