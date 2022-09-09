Drivers handed urgent warning to get MOT test before ‘Frantic fall’

“Frantic fall” is already underway as AA Approved Garages warn that more than 10 million car, van and minibus MOTs are expected to take place between now and December. Because of this, drivers are being urged to “book early to avoid stress” and avoid a repeat of “super September” seen last year.
Similarly, drivers are being advised to stay on top of their vehicle checks throughout the year as the top reason for MOT failure are defects which can be easily and cheaply spotted and repaired.
Analysis of the 2021/22 MOT data found that lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment is the top category for MOT defects with it being flagged on almost 3.75 million failed tests.
Suspension, brakes, tyres and visibility defects completed the top five MOT failures with repairs needing to be made on millions of vehicles.
However, in a poll of more than 13,000 drivers, more than two-fifths believed the main reason for MOT failure was due to tyres-related damage.
While there was never official confirmation that it was being proposed, many road safety experts were critical of the plans.
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said drivers would ultimately lose out, especially if they need repairs.
Every vehicle that is three-years-old or over must have a current MOT certificate, which drivers must renew once a year.
Penny Stoolman added that drivers may see more damage to their car during the winter months.
She added: “But with colder, wetter weather due in the coming months leaving blown bulbs, torn tyres and cracked windscreens unrepaired could cause more damage to both the car and the wallet.
“Interestingly, drivers think more vehicles initially fail the MOT than reality.
“Our network of local AA Approved Garages gives customers peace of mind and honesty when it comes to vehicle repairs, so you know what really needs fixing.”
Top five reasons for MOT test failure
-
Lamps, reflectors and electric equipment – 3.7 million
-
Suspension – 2.9 million
-
Brakes – 2.2 million
-
Tyres – 1.9 million
-
Visibility – 1.6 million
