Every Disney Movie And TV Show Revealed At D23 Expo 2022

It’s D23 time, a yearly celebration of everything coming from Disney in the near future. Friday’s events covered games like the upcoming one featuring Captain America and Black Panther. However, a good chunk of Disney’s Friday was showing off future movie releases from live-action to animated to remakes to Pixar. Here is everything that was announced on Friday for Disney Studios.

The evening kicked off with the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, and a brand-new trailer, the first of many film announcements that would be hitting the streaming service Disney+ along with theaters. Everything announced during the Walt Disney Studios portion of the evening was either a sequel, prequel, or remake of sorts–films already dealing with previously existing ideas.

Pixar, however, had a few new things to show off–this also includes a sequel to one of its most-beloved movies to date. Disney Animation Studios also has some original series coming to Disney+ you’ll want to check out as well. Basically, Disney announced a lot of things over the course of the September 9 evening.

Let’s kick things off with Walt Disney Studios. Make sure to come back on Saturday for information on Lucasfilms and Marvel.