Everything we learned at D23 Expo′s Pixar and Walt Disney Animation panel

The Walt Disney Company is set to reveal new information about its upcoming slate of animated movies and TV shows during its Pixar and Disney Animation Studios panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California Friday.

Animated movies released theatrically have floundered at the box office in the wake of the pandemic. At first, parents were reticent to bring kids back to cinemas, but now it seems that lackluster titles and an increase in children’s content on streaming have contributed to keeping families at home.

Disney has exacerbated this issue since movie theaters reopened, as it has placed the majority of its new Pixar films on Disney+ including “Turning Red,” “Soul” and “Luca.” While these decisions were made at time when vaccinations were either not available to children and moviegoing foot traffic was slow, it trained consumers to expect these titles on streaming.

It’s part of the reason that “Lightyear” had a lackluster opening in theaters this summer. Of course, the film was also hurt by a confusing premise that deviated from what made the Toy Story franchise so special.

Disney is expected to reveal new titles from Pixar and its Walt Disney Animation Studio as well as films associated with its live-action remakes during Friday’s panel. It will also share which films will head to theaters and which will arrive by way of Disney+.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.