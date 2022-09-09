Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb calls him ‘deeply wounded narcissist’ who acted in ‘criminal’ way to overturn Biden win

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb called ex-President Donald Trump a “deeply wounded narcissist” who acted in a “criminal” manner when he pushed then-Vice President Mike Pence to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

In a new interview, Cobb also said Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, while a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, could — at least theoretically — lead to him being barred from seeking the presidency.

“There is a simple way to disqualify President Trump,” Cobb told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an interview on “The Takeout” podcast.

“He clearly violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution’s Article III when he gave aid and comfort and three hours of inaction with regard to what was happening on the grounds of the Capitol,” he said.

“That clearly gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists,” said Cobb, who added that a joint declaration by both chambers of Congress could on those grounds block Trump from being able to regain the White House.

Spokesmen for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Cobb’s remarks.

A former federal prosecutor, Cobb from mid-2017 to mid-2018 managed the Trump White House’s legal response to then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In the interview, Cobb blasted Trump for what he called “the big lie” in denying after the 2020 election that he had lost to Biden. He also criticized the former president for his pressure campaign on Pence to not certify slates of electors from individual states that gave Biden his margin of victory in the Electoral College.

“Interfering with Pence, saying Mike deserves this when people are shouting ‘Kill Pence,’ I think that’s outrageous,” Cobb said.

“I think interfering with what the vice president was obligated to do, trying to persuade him in a very aggressive effort not to certify the election, and to send certain electors back, I think that was criminal,” he added.