Genealogical society hosting LST 325 captain on Tuesday

The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will be hosting Bob Jornlin, the captain of the USS LST 325, on Tuesday.

Jornlin will be speaking about his journey with the LST from Greece to the United States from November 2000 to January 2001. Jornlin’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Government Center on 56 North Main Street.

Steven Ray, with the Genealogical Society, said he was interested in getting Jornlin to speak in Madisonville because of the connection to the Evansville shipyard that people may have.

“Teresa’s grandfather worked at the shipyard, and many people from the Madisonville and the tri-state did,” he said. “I just think it will be an interesting story, the man who actually drove the boat with a crew.”

Jornlin was born in northern Illinois and graduated from Monmouth College in 1961. He was selected for the Navy Officers Training School and graduated in 1962.

He spent three years on active duty and four years in the Navy Resources. Jornlin left the reserves with the rank of Lieutenant in 1969.

In September 2000, Jornlin was made captain of the LST 325 by the crew in Crete, Greece. He and a crew of 28 men, average age of 72, sailed her back to the United States.

Jornlin said his talk will consist of his and the crew’s journey to find the ship in Greece, fixing her up, and sailing her back home.

“We had to get it out of the mothballs and the junkyard and make it run,” he said. “We had some problems with the starboard engine, so we had to stop in Gibraltar.”

He said the trip took 29 days to cross the Atlantic Ocean, and they landed in Mobil, Alabama on Jan. 10, 2001.

The LST is fully restored and ported in Evansville, Indiana on the bank of the Ohio River. The ship cruises to cities on the rivers each year to keep the history of the LST’s alive and honor the men who served on them.