GMB makes history with Saturday broadcast after Queen’s death

Good Morning Britain will air for the first time ever on a weekend as part of a schedule shake-up on ITV after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The network has been cancelling all of its scheduled programming this week to make way for rolling news coverage and tributes. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about Saturday’s morning TV schedule.
ITV will continue with its schedule shake-up over the weekend, following the news Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96 on Thursday.
Her family have been with her at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, after they rushed to her bedside when she was taken ill.
As the Prince of Wales becomes King Charles III, Good Morning Britain will air showing tributes for the late monarch and sympathies to the new King.
The Saturday morning schedule is as follows:
Good Morning Britain – 6am to 9.30am
Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard will host the first show of the morning, and they have been wearing black out of respect for the late monarch.
READ MORE: Uproar as Queen’s death mocked by Argentinian TV host
ITV News: The Proclamation of the King – 9.30am to 12.30pm
ITV News will feature a special, extra-long programme as rolling news coverage continues throughout the morning.
ITV News bulletin – 12.30pm
Royal documentaries – 2.15pm to 5pm
Three specially made documentaries will fill the afternoon, with the first narrated by actress Nicola Walker.
The special programme is called Our Queen, The People’s Stories.
The show will be reminiscent of the Queen’s Christmas messages from over the years, highlighting all the trials and tribulations of times gone by.
At 4.05pm, Queen and Country will air and the documentary is narrated by Alison Steadman.
Her Majesty made her passion for the countryside known and one of her favourite activities was exploring the UK’s green spaces.
Stories will be told through the perspectives of those in Scotland, Norfolk or Windsor who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Source link