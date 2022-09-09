GMB makes history with Saturday broadcast after Queen’s death

Good Morning Britain will air for the first time ever on a weekend as part of a schedule shake-up on ITV after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The network has been cancelling all of its scheduled programming this week to make way for rolling news coverage and tributes. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about Saturday’s morning TV schedule.

ITV will continue with its schedule shake-up over the weekend, following the news Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Her family have been with her at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, after they rushed to her bedside when she was taken ill.

As the Prince of Wales becomes King Charles III, Good Morning Britain will air showing tributes for the late monarch and sympathies to the new King.

The Saturday morning schedule is as follows:

Good Morning Britain – 6am to 9.30am

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard will host the first show of the morning, and they have been wearing black out of respect for the late monarch.

