How Tom Brady’s Relationship With His Ex Almost Cost Him His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen

The news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are currently experiencing a disagreement after Brady decided to play another season in the NFL is alarming for fans of the power couple.

However, some people are pointing out that this isn’t the first time that the couple has faced adversity.

Before Tom Brady married Gisele Bündchen, the NFL player had been in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan and in his early relationship with his now-wife, this past relationship created the couple’s first major hurdle to overcome.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006.

Brady and Moynahan were first linked in 2004, at the height of both of their careers.

Brady had just won his second Superbowl as the quarterback playing for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on “Sex and the City,” before starring in films such as “Coyote Wild,” “Serendipity,” and “The Recruit.”

After three years of dating, Brady and Moynahan eventually announced their split in December 2006, which was confirmed by a representative in a statement to People.

“[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made,” the statement read.

Bridget Moynahan revealed she was pregnant with Tom Brady’s son after they split.

Two months after the breakup, Moynahan announced her pregnancy — the only problem was, that Brady had moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the time of the announcement, creating a rather awkward situation.

The news that Brady was expecting a son with his ex-girlfriend caused warning bells to go off in Bündchen’s head, so much so that she even thought about dumping the NFL quarterback.

“It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking I’m dating this guy. We met, we started dating, everything is great and then this happens,” Bündchen described during an episode of CBS ‘This Morning.’

“So I felt like I didn’t know what to do,” she continued. “It was kind of one of those moments of like, do I just run away? And I think, you know, eight years later I couldn’t have asked for a sweeter bonus child.”

The model’s decision to stick it how resulted in a long marriage with the famous quarterback and two children of her own.

Moynahan gave birth to her and Brady’s son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, in August 2007, and while Brady wasn’t in the room during the delivery, he was at the hospital to meet his newborn son.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”

In the beginning, Brady and Moynahan’s relationship was tense, though the two quickly agreed that co-parenting their son was a priority.

Bridget Moynahan has repeatedly expressed support for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Despite rumors that Moynahan, Brady, and Bündchen weren’t on good terms following the birth of Moynahan and Brady’s son, the actress seemingly put all of the speculations to rest in her book ‘Our Shoes, Our Selves,’ according to Cheat Sheet.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she wrote.

“I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

Brady echoed that statement, saying: “We all made the best of the situation and fortunately, he’s the most amazing son … Jack, is like, my heart explodes when I think of him. He’s the greatest kid I could ever ask for.”

Related Stories From YourTango:

Over the years, Moynahan and Brady have formed a close friendship outside of parenting their son.

In April 2021, Brady posted a birthday tribute to Moynahan on social media, and the following month he posted a Mother’s Day shoutout for her on his Instagram story.

Moynahan has also posted about Brady, even sending him congratulatory messages after some of his biggest wins including when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

More for You on YourTango:

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.