How Tom Brady’s Relationship With His Ex Almost Cost Him His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen


The news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are currently experiencing a disagreement after Brady decided to play another season in the NFL is alarming for fans of the power couple. 

However, some people are pointing out that this isn’t the first time that the couple has faced adversity.

Before Tom Brady married Gisele Bündchen, the NFL player had been in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan and in his early relationship with his now-wife, this past relationship created the couple’s first major hurdle to overcome.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006.

Brady and Moynahan were first linked in 2004, at the height of both of their careers.

Brady had just won his second Superbowl as the quarterback playing for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on “Sex and the City,” before starring in films such as “Coyote Wild,” “Serendipity,” and “The Recruit.”

After three years of dating, Brady and Moynahan eventually announced their split in December 2006, which was confirmed by a representative in a statement to People.

“[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made,” the statement read. 

Bridget Moynahan revealed she was pregnant with Tom Brady’s son after they split.

Two months after the breakup, Moynahan announced her pregnancy — the only problem was, that Brady had moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the time of the announcement, creating a rather awkward situation.





