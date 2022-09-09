Huawei still at top while China cloud computing market has declined by 20%

Satellite Communication is the first ever initiation of Huawei towards its devices. The company has rolled out the respective feature to the latest flagship model – the Mate 50 series. But on the sideways, Huawei is having its biggest rival Apple, which is constantly giving tough bangs to the Mate 50 series for satellite communication.

The latest information reveals that Apple has brought some new tweaks for the satellite communication feature which can suppress Huawei to some extent. Let’s know what are these new twitches and how they can help the general consumers.

Apple announced that iPhone 14 Pro is capable of sending an emergency SOS text message in just 15 seconds. The duration is appropriate under suitable conditions while it can take more than a minute in more shaded regions or tree-surrounding areas.

On the flip side, the American tech maker also revealed that users carrying an iPhone 14 Pro in their pocket will receive the emergency SOS service free for two years. As soon as you will connect the feature to the device, it will automatically begin sending replies, locations, medical ID, battery level, and more.

Although Huawei has also made the satellite communication SMS feature free for the Mate 50 series. Users can utilize 30 satellite-oriented SMS free per month. And who knows, this duration might extend in the time ahead.

But the excessive amount of leash in the satellite communication feature shows that Apple is trying its level best to overtake the Huawei Mate 50 series.

Apple iPhone 14 Emergency SOS feature

Emergency SOS via satellite feature stands on the custom components and essential software. The feature can associate with some specific satellite frequencies and can contact emergency services in times of need.

Besides, iPhone 14 Pro uses a beamforming antenna array and intuitive directive interface to identify the position of the satellite and enable the services in no time. Further, Apple has also revamped the short text algorithm and reduced the volume up to 3 times. Thus, it just takes 15 seconds to send a message.

The service will launch in November for iPhone 14 users.

Huawei Satellite Communication feature

Huawei uses the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, which is the second-generation satellite-oriented system in China. Ultimately, this feature relieves the users at times of emergency to contact the helpline numbers or send text messages.

Moreover, you can use the thoughtful feature even in the low-network areas. However, it requires an active service provider to enable the feature and use it to the utmost level.

[Source]