Kate becomes first Princess of Wales since Diana





In his remarks, King Charles III addressed Kate with the title of ‘Princess of Wales’. He said: “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. “He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor at the Sunday Times, quoted a source who said William and Kate are “looking to the future” with their new roles. The source said: “The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time. “The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously. “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

It comes just hours after William was bestowed the title of the Duke of Cornwall by the Duchy of Cornwall. A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we observe the demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II. “HM Queen Elizabeth II took a keen interest in the Duchy of Cornwall during both the reign of her father HM King George VI and in the early years of her own reign. “Together with HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, she made a number of visits across the Duchy estate and attended council meetings until her son, HRH The Prince of Wales came of age as Duke of Cornwall. “The passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of HM King Charles III marks the transition of the title of the Duke of Cornwall to HRH The Duke of Cambridge. “As such, the estate is in safe hands. It is right at this time to recognise the huge changes made by our 24th Duke of Cornwall over 70 years. His Majesty passes the estate on much improved.”

Queen Elizabeth II declared she wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort after her son became King in February 2022, when she marked the 70th anniversary of her rule. She said: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” Royal author Penny Junor said of the Queen’s backing of Camilla: “This is the Queen’s wish. This is not about Charles being headstrong and wanting this for the woman he loves. “It is a proper endorsement from the top and it’s right and well deserved, and just as it should be.” In 2010, when Charles was put on the spot and asked if Camilla would be his queen in an interview, he replied: “That’s…that’s… we’ll see, won’t we? That could be.”