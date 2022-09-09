King Charles III expresses ‘confusion’ as he greets fans in London

Following his mother’s death yesterday, September 8, Charles returned to London this afternoon as King. He was welcomed back to the capital by thousands of people gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III was greeted like a celebrity outside Buckingham Palace this afternoon, as crowds waved at him and shook his hand.

Queen Camilla was by his side, looking radiant in a black dress.

Both Camilla and Charles wore black, as is the tradition when a member of the Royal Family has died.

Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express.co.uk about Charles’ reaction to the crowds, and what his facial expressions unveiled.

READ MORE: Diet: Expert warns against common mistake