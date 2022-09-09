Lewis Hamilton sent emotional message to the Queen prior to death





Lewis Hamilton sent an emotional message to Queen Elizabeth as the world remained gripped by the news of the monarch’s declining health, prior to her passing on Thursday afternoon. The Queen had been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, before the Royal Family later officially confirmed the tragic news.

“It is definitely concerning,” Hamilton had told reporters during a pre-conference prior to the Italian grand Prix, as news of the Queen’s condition broke. “She has been such a strong leader for such a long, long time and so resilient. I know she has always been a real fighter, so my thoughts are with her and the family. My prayers are with them. I am hoping for better news soon.” On Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace had released a statement regarding he Queen’s health as her family rushed to be with her. It read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” it read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The statement came after a Buckingham Palace spokesperson revealed that the 96-year-old had accepted advice from doctors to rest in the wake of her meeting with Liz Truss on Tuesday, where she appointed the South West Norfolk MP as the Prime Minister. READ MORE: Mercedes missed double stack chance to give Hamilton first 2022 win

On Thursday, the Queen’s four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward travelled to Balmoral to be with their mother, as did her grandson Prince William. Prince Harry later joined the delegation. Meanwhile, well-wishers gathered at the gates of Balmoral, as well as outside Buckingham Palace in London. Hamilton had met the Queen on several occasions and was presented with an MBE by her in 2009. He has also had a private lunch with Her Majesty, where she gave him advice on dining etiquette. “I got invited to a lunch and was sitting next to the Queen,” the veteran driver told Graham Norton in 2015. “I was excited and started to talk to her. But she said, pointing to my left, ‘no you speak that way first, and I’ll speak this way and then I’ll come back to you.’” Hamilton was then knighted at the end of last year, although the ceremony was conducted by Prince Charles.