Man Utd, Arsenal and other Premier League giants pay tribute to Queen

A number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on social media following the announcement of her death on Thursday evening. The nation’s longest-reigning monarch died at her Balmoral residence in Scotland earlier on Thursday while surrounded by close members of the royal family.

The Queen’s remarkable tenure as Head of State spanned a length of 70 years, which included post-war austerity following WWII, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, and the UK’s entry into and exit from the European Union. A wave of tributes began to pour in after her death was officially confirmed by Buckingham Palace, with the majority of Premier League clubs also joining in by posting their own words on social media.

The tributes were led by United, who shared their ‘sorrow with the entire nation’ in a touching statement which reads: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

“The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world. Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.”

