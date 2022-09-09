Man Utd, Arsenal and other Premier League giants pay tribute to Queen

A number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on social media following the announcement of her death on Thursday evening. The nation’s longest-reigning monarch died at her Balmoral residence in Scotland earlier on Thursday while surrounded by close members of the royal family.
The Queen’s remarkable tenure as Head of State spanned a length of 70 years, which included post-war austerity following WWII, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, and the UK’s entry into and exit from the European Union. A wave of tributes began to pour in after her death was officially confirmed by Buckingham Palace, with the majority of Premier League clubs also joining in by posting their own words on social media.
The tributes were led by United, who shared their ‘sorrow with the entire nation’ in a touching statement which reads: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.
“The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world. Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.”
JUST IN: Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen after starring role as royal
Arsenal, who held a moment of silence at half-time during their Europa League match against Zurich shortly after the Queen’s death was announced, tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
“Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.”
Chelsea, meanwhile, added: “Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world. We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.”
READ MORE
Tottenham also joined in with the tributes to the Queen by posting: “Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time.”
Premier League champions Manchester City were also one of the clubs to pay their respects to the Queen with a short statement, which read: “Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.”
Source link