Max Verstappen hit with Italian Grand Prix penalty


The Dutchman has taken his fifth internal combustion engine of the season meaning he will be slapped with the penalty for Sunday’s race. News of Verstappen’s engine change was revealed by FIA technical director Jo Bauer ahead of FP1 on Friday.

It read: “The internal combustion engine used by Max Verstappen is the fifth of the three new internal combustion engines allowed for the 2022 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2022 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

Verstappen only takes a five-place penalty as it is not the first time he has taken an extra power unit. He was forced to the back of the field at the Belgian Grand Prix but actually started the race from 13th after a string of penalties for other drivers. 



