New Black Adam Trailer Teases Big Action, Features Suicide Squad’s Viola Davis

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson superhero movie Black Adam. The new trailer teases, “There are heroes, there are villains, and there is Black Adam.”

Johnson plays Teth Adam, a man who was given almighty powers by the gods. But he used them for vengeance, and was sent to prison, where he became Black Adam. It’s been 5,000 years and Black Adam has become a legend when he is finally released to deal out his “unique form of justice.”

Black Adam begins his journey as a newly free man by seeking out Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) to get revenge. Together, they make up the Justice Society. Check out the trailer below, which teases out some of the action and drama to come.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed Johnson in Jungle Cruise. Lawrence Sher, who earned an Oscar nomination for Joker, is the director of photography. Bill Westenhofer, who won an Oscar for Life of Pi, is the visual effects supervisor.

Black Adam releases internationally on October 19 followed by a release in North America on October 21.

In other DC movie news, Oscar nominee Catherine Keener has joined the cast of Joker 2.