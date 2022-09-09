Piers Morgan delivers dig to Meghan Markle as kids gain royal titles

Although Piers yesterday said he had been in tears over the Queen’s death, his decision to post about the royal titles divided fans, with many calling him out for being “inappropriate”.

@Michael92716169 reprimanded him with the words: “This is not the time. I had respect for your comments about The Queen yesterday, but that’s gone now. You are pathetic in every possible way.”

@charlmorgan13 concurred, adding: “Thought your coverage yesterday was extremely heartfelt and poignant but even at this moment in time you just can’t keep quiet on this and can’t resist having a dig.”

@AliHookEvans chimed in to say: “This is what you come up with on the week of the anniversary of Diana’s death and the death of the Queen? His mother and grandmother, great grandmother to his children. You have no shame.”

However @jackie_clouston, on the other hand, seemed to agree with Piers’ condemnation of Meghan, exclaiming: “Please tell me now that Meg will have to curtsy every time she sees Kate!!!! Icing on the cake that!”