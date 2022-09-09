Premier League & EFL: This weekend’s matches postponed

The Premier League and English Football League have postponed this weekend’s round of fixtures following the Queen’s death on Thursday.
The news comes after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, with the country now in a state of national mourning.
In a statement, the Premier League said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.
Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.
“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.
“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”
“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”
In their statement, the EFL said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend. Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.
“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”
Fixtures postponed this weekend
Premier League
Fulham vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Brighton
Leicester vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Wolves
Southampton vs Brentford
Man City vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Everton
West Ham vs Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
Leeds vs Nottm Forest
Championship
Burnley vs Norwich
Birmingham vs Swansea
Blackpool vs Middlesbrough
Bristol City vs Preston
Cardiff vs Hull
Coventry vs West Brom
QPR vs Huddersfield
Sheffield United vs Rotherham
Stoke vs Luton
Sunderland vs Millwall
Watford vs Reading
Wigan vs Blackburn
League One
Barnsley vs Portsmouth
Burton Albion vs Fleetwood
Charlton vs Exeter
Cheltenham vs Bolton
Ipswich vs Cambridge United
Lincoln vs Accrington
MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers
Morecambe vs Derby
Peterborough vs Forest Green
Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday
Shrewsbury vs Oxford
Wycombe vs Port Vale
League Two
Tranmere vs Stockport
Wimbledon vs Leyton Orient
Barrow vs Colchester
Crawley vs Gillingham
Grimsby vs Crewe
Harrogate vs Carlisle
Hartlepool vs Doncaster
Mansfield vs Bradford
Rochdale vs Salford
Stevenage vs Sutton
Swindon vs Newport
Walsall vs Northampton
