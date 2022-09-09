Premier League & EFL: This weekend’s matches postponed

The Premier League and English Football League have postponed this weekend’s round of fixtures following the Queen’s death on Thursday.

The news comes after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, with the country now in a state of national mourning.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

In their statement, the EFL said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend. Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

Fixtures postponed this weekend

Premier League

Fulham vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Brighton

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves

Southampton vs Brentford

Man City vs Tottenham

Arsenal vs Everton

West Ham vs Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Leeds vs Nottm Forest

Championship

Burnley vs Norwich

Birmingham vs Swansea

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough

Bristol City vs Preston

Cardiff vs Hull

Coventry vs West Brom

QPR vs Huddersfield

Sheffield United vs Rotherham

Stoke vs Luton

Sunderland vs Millwall

Watford vs Reading

Wigan vs Blackburn

League One

Barnsley vs Portsmouth

Burton Albion vs Fleetwood

Charlton vs Exeter

Cheltenham vs Bolton

Ipswich vs Cambridge United

Lincoln vs Accrington

MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers

Morecambe vs Derby

Peterborough vs Forest Green

Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury vs Oxford

Wycombe vs Port Vale

League Two

Tranmere vs Stockport

Wimbledon vs Leyton Orient

Barrow vs Colchester

Crawley vs Gillingham

Grimsby vs Crewe

Harrogate vs Carlisle

Hartlepool vs Doncaster

Mansfield vs Bradford

Rochdale vs Salford

Stevenage vs Sutton

Swindon vs Newport

Walsall vs Northampton

More to follow…