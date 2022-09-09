Premier League fixture announcement LIVE: All matches postponed

Official guidance has now recommended sporting bodies to only postpone on the day of the State Funeral.

The statement reads: “They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and / or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”