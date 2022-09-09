Prince William & Kate Middleton have more than one title following

Queen Elizabath II sadly died yesterday, September 8, at the age of 96. Since her death, some members of the Royal Family have inherited new titles. What are these?
In a televised address to the nation this evening, the new King said that his heir would assume a series of new titles and also take on the responsibility for the Duchy of Cornwall.
This is the private estate that has been passed into the control of the heir to the throne since 1337.
In the speech, Charles said that William, “with Catherine beside him”, would “inspire and lead national conversations”.
He added that his son would highlight issues that could help “marginal causes”.
READ MORE: Kate Middleton diet: The Duchess’ diet plan she follows to stay slim
When they were born, Archie and Lilibet were not given royal titles, but that could now change as they are the grandchildren of a monarch.
A monarch’s children and grandchildren through the male line are eligible for Prince or Princess titles, and through their father, Archie and Lilibet are now eligible.
Under the Letters Patent, Archie is eligible to be known as His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex, while Lilibet can be styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
However, it remains to be seen whether the royal children will use their titles going forward, or if they will remain Master and Miss.
As for Camilla, the King’s wife, she will now be referred to as Queen Consort.
The title of ‘Queen (Regnant)’ is reserved for a monarch who reigns in her own right. ‘Queen Consort’, however, is the official title given to the wife of a monarch.
The role of a Queen Consort is primarily to provide companionship to the monarch, as well as moral and practical support during the sovereign’s programme of public engagements, such as hosting heads of state or attending charity balls.
Unlike the King or Queen Regnant, the consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of Government, and, therefore, does not have set tasks and responsibilities.
Source link