Prince William & Kate Middleton have more than one title following

Queen Elizabath II sadly died yesterday, September 8, at the age of 96. Since her death, some members of the Royal Family have inherited new titles. What are these?

In a televised address to the nation this evening, the new King said that his heir would assume a series of new titles and also take on the responsibility for the Duchy of Cornwall.

This is the private estate that has been passed into the control of the heir to the throne since 1337.

In the speech, Charles said that William, “with Catherine beside him”, would “inspire and lead national conversations”.

He added that his son would highlight issues that could help “marginal causes”.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton diet: The Duchess’ diet plan she follows to stay slim