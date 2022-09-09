Pura Returns to Join Men’s Tennis Staff – Duke University

DURHAM – Head men’s tennis coach Ramsey Smith announced the addition of former Blue Devil TJ Pura to his staff as a volunteer assistant coach.



Pura was a member of the Duke program from 2013-17 and earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2017. The two-time team captain graduated sixth in program history with 30 career ACC singles wins and tied for seventh in most career ACC singles matches played with 41. Pura also concluded his career tied for first in single-season ACC singles wins (11) and singles winning percentage (1.000; 11-0) during his senior year. In addition, he compiled the longest single-season ACC winning streak in program history when he went 11-0 during a stretch in 2016-17.



For those efforts, Pura was named the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Carolina Region Most Improved Senior and recipient of the team’s first annual Robert C. Taylor Leadership Award.



“We are extremely fortunate to have TJ Pura return to Duke this season in a coaching capacity,” Smith said. “I love having former players involved in the program because they bring an unparalleled sense of connection and pride in what we do. TJ is an impressive young man, and I am so happy our players have an opportunity to be mentored and coached by him this year. He oozes positive energy and is currently pursuing his passion of helping athletes reach their potential on the court and in life, which benefits Duke tennis immensely. I am very proud of our coaching staff and the unique skillset each coach will share with the program this year.”



Pura also found his way into Duke’s record book his freshman year when he finished tied for first in highest ACC singles winning percentage as a rookie with a mark of 6-0 (1.000) and fourth in highest doubles winning percentage with a record of 12-2 (.857).



“I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the men’s tennis program and broader Blue Devil community,” Pura said. “This place just feels like home. Having the opportunity to work with such a dedicated team and coaching staff is a dream come true. Ramsey and I have always had a great player-coach connection and I feel fortunate to build on our relationship working together as coaches. In the first couple weeks of getting to know the players, it is abundantly clear they have a voracious passion for the game and strong willingness to put in the work (both on and off the court) to achieve their full potential. I am beyond fired up to see where we go in the next nine months.”



During his Blue Devil tenure, Pura helped lead Duke to an overall record of 71-39 and three NCAA team championship appearances (2014-15-17), including a showing in the round of 16 in 2015. He owned one singles title (Winthrop Invitational – 2A, 2013) for his career and captured one doubles title (Duke Fab Four Invitational – White Bracket, 2013).



Pura graduated from Duke in 2017 with a degree in computer science and history with a certification in innovation and entrepreneurship. After graduation Pura became a professional tennis player on the ITF Futures Tour. He represented the United States in 2018 at the biennial President’s Cup against France. Since retiring from the professional circuit, Pura spent three years in investment banking and corporate finance before recognizing that his true passion was coaching and peak performance. He has become a mentor and mental coach for numerous athletes, including Tommy Paul who is a top-35 ATP player.

