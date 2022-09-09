Queen Elizabeth II: Inside the ‘number one’ Rolls-Royce Phantom VI

Although this increased the weight, it was absolutely perfect for styling individual bodies to meet the client’s aspirations, particularly given its very long wheelbase of 3660 millimetres.

There was lots of room for luxury upholstery and leg room, and most impressively, a minibar.

A new Phantom VI was always built to the client’s specifications, individual preferences and aspirations were the central focus.

Colour schemes, materials and leather as well as detailed solutions could be tailored to individual requirements.